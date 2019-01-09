President Trump Delivers First Prime Time Address

President Donald Trump delivers his first prime-time national address from the Oval Office Tuesday night since he took office.

The Oval Office Address is the biggest tool in a president’s tool box used to communicate an important message to the nation.

Amid an 18-day partial government shutdown over funding for his proposed southern border wall the President will layout his argument for shutting down the government to fulfill his campaign promise to “build the wall.”

Meanwhile, Democrat leaders have been prepping an immediate response, while top Republican senators made clear they don’t know exactly what to expect. In an unusual move or due to the inability of the democrat party to identify a true leader, two Democrats will respond to the President’s address, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer.

The president is expected to lay out facts regarding his perceived crisis at the US-Mexico border.

He will identify the flow of deadly heroin and fentanyl across the boarder killing 30,000 Americans a year (130 a day), and the rape of myriad women and children smuggled over the border as well.

The president has threatened to declare a National Emergency at the border in order to fund the wall project through the military. It is unclear if tonight he will make that declaration or if the President will offer amnesty to DACA recipients.