President Trump Drops Effort to Include Citizenship Question on Census

President Trump announced late Thursday afternoon that he is abandoning his effort to include a citizenship question on next year’s census.

Speaking from the Rose Garden, he said, “We are not backing down on our effort to determine the citizenship status of the U.S. population.”

Rather, he is ordering all federal agencies and departments to provide the Commerce Department with any records it requests regarding the number of citizens and non-citizens in the country.

The President says he will sign an executive order to make the new plan effective “immediately.”

His effort was thwarted by a Supreme Court ruling that banned the question.