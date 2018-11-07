President Trump Drops the Hammer on CNN’s Jim Acosta

President Trump is tangling with CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta.
In a White House news conference today, Trump cut off a question from Acosta and said, “That’s enough.”
He said CNN should be ashamed and called Acosta a rude and horrible person.
Acosta had been asking a series of questions about whether Trump has been demonizing illegal immigrants.
Trump said he is not. He also got annoyed by a related question from NBC’s Peter Alexander.
