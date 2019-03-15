President Trump Issues his First Veto

President Trump has issued his first veto in response to the legislation that would have blocked his declaration of a national emergency at the southern border.

The veto of the national emergency was passed in the Senate on Thursday after 12 republicans broke with the president and join Democrats with.

“I am vetoing this resolution,” Trump said. “Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it.”

It would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override the president’s veto, however, it is not believed that Congress will have enough votes.

President Trump first issued the national emergency for the funding for the border wall in February stating that it is a humanitarian issue.

Democrats, however, accused the president of manufacturing a crisis to build support for the wall, while republicans believe the emergency was an attempt to go around Congress’s power of the purse.

