President Trump: “Mueller is Conflicted,” This is the “Insurance Policy”

President Trump says former FBI Director Robert Mueller should never have been chosen to lead the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The president stopped to talk to reporters on his way to give the commencement speech at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado today. It was his first public comments since former Special Counsel Robert Mueller spoke about the Russia investigation Wednesday, refusing to clear Trump of criminal activity.

Trump spoke to reporters outside the White House before leaving for Colorado this morning saying that Democrats cannot make a legitimate constitutional case for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Trump again accused Robert Mueller of being “totally conflicted” in his role as Special Counsel.

Mueller spoke briefly at the Justice Department on Wednesday and announced he was ending the Special Counsel’s investigation. He told reporters he and his investigators didn’t have the option of charging Trump with obstruction of justice.

Mueller says they were blocked by a longstanding Justice Department policy that a sitting president can’t be charged with a federal crime.

When asked about the “I Word,” President Trump called impeachment a “dirty, filthy, disgusting word” and says it has nothing to do with him.

He also complained about “presidential harassment” and again called the Russia investigation a massive hoax and a scam.

Trump also said he has “exposed corruption” within the FBI and Justice Department and said this is the insurance policy that the corrupt FBI agents discussed having against him.