President Trump, Obama Stump in Florida This Weekend

President Trump and former President Obama are both set to appear in Florida this weekend to campaign for candidates in their respective parties.
Obama will campaign with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Bill Nelson and Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum in Miami this afternoon.
Meantime, President Trump is holding a political rally in Pensacola Saturday.
Republican candidate for governor Ron DeSantis and Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz are set to appear.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Accused Mail Bomb Suspect Cesar Sayoc Agrees to Face Charges in New York Chaos When Carnival Cruise Ship Tilts on Its Side Husband of Missing Delray Mom May Agree to Plea Deal The News You Need To Know In A Minute 11/2/18 HIV-Positive Davie Man Accused Of Raping Teenage Girl Without Using Condom After Red Tide, Beaches are Back Open in Indian River County
Comments