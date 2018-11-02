President Trump, Obama Stump in Florida This Weekend

President Trump and former President Obama are both set to appear in Florida this weekend to campaign for candidates in their respective parties.

Obama will campaign with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Bill Nelson and Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum in Miami this afternoon.

Meantime, President Trump is holding a political rally in Pensacola Saturday.

Republican candidate for governor Ron DeSantis and Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz are set to appear.

Red Wave? Trump’s approval rating just hit 50%, 6 points higher than Obama at exact time during his Presidency Black voter approval of Donald Trump just hit 40%! All time record high in modern era for a Republican President Democrats should be terrified. Their rule is ending. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 1, 2018