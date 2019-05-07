President Trump pardons ex-soldier convicted of killing Iraqi prisoner

President Trump is pardoning a former Army soldier convicted of killing an Iraqi prisoner.

Michael Behenna was sentenced to 25-years in prison for killing an alleged al-Qaeda insurgent in 2008, in an apparent retaliation for an IED attack on U.S. forces.

Behenna deployed to Iraq in 2007 at the age of twenty-four.

The following year, two soldiers and friends of Behenna were killed in a roadside explosion that he witnessed, according to The Washington Post.

Shortly after the soldiers’ death, there was an intelligence report saying then-Iraqi operative Ali Mansur possibly helped organize the explosion, the Post reports.

Mansur was questioned but later freed because the military did not have sufficient evidence tying him to the explosion, according to the Post.

Behenna reportedly interrogated Mansur by himself and without authorization, less than a month later.

During the interrogation, the Post alleges that he stripped Mansur naked and fatally shot him twice.

Iraqi police found Mansur’s body the following day, the Post reported.

In 2009, Behenna was convicted of killing the Iraqi detainee with military prosecutors claiming he did so to avenge his fallen friends.

However, Behenna maintains he acted in self-defense.

Behenna’s sentence was later reduced to 15 years, and he was paroled in 2014 after serving less than five years.

A statement from Press Secretary Sarah Sanders noted that Behenna had support from senior members of the military, adding that he is “entirely deserving” of a full pardon.