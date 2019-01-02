President Trump: “Ready to Make a Deal” With Democrats Today

It’s back to work in Washington today, sort of.

President Trump is ready to make a deal on the border wall and has invited top leaders from both parties to a briefing today on border security at the White House.

The meeting comes one day before Democrats take control of the House.

Democrats and the White House are deadlocked over ending a partial government shutdown, with the sticking point being funding for a border wall.

The 116th Congress opens for business tomorrow, the 13th day of the partial government shutdown.

Democrats will assume control of the House for the first time in several years and Nancy Pelosi is expected to be elected Speaker.

The California Democrat was Speaker from 2007-2011.

Republicans remain in control of the Senate and Vice President Mike Pence will swear-in new members.

Meantime, House Democrats are expected to pass legislation to end the partial government shutdown, but it’s expected to go nowhere in the Senate.

Senate Republican leaders have said they will not consider a government funding measure unless it contains several billion dollars to help construct a massive border wall.

President Trump has been demanding the money and said last month that he would be proud to shut down the government over border security.

Democrats have no intention of agreeing to the money for the wall. About one-quarter of the government remains unfunded, including the Department of Homeland Security.