President Trump shades labor leader on #LaborDay

Monday, President Donald Trump began labor day by criticizing the head of the country’s largest federation of labor unions.

Trump’s remarks via Twitter come after FL-CIO president Richard Trumka went on Fox News Sunday and spoke against the President’s efforts to create jobs in the U.S.

“Trump has done more to hurt workers than help them,” Trumka said.

The administration has overturned workplace regulations that protect employees and hasn’t come up with an infrastructure program that “could put a lot of us back to work.”

Furthermore, saying that wages are down, and gas prices are up.

Additionally, Trumka criticized the tax cuts Trump signed into law, saying they encourage companies to outsource jobs.

Nonetheless, the President moved on to wish the U.S. a happy Labor Day and to reaffirm that “our country is doing better than ever before.”

The post President Trump shades labor leader on #LaborDay appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

FL man charged in ‘stand your ground’ shooting breaks silence behind bars US service member in Afghanistan killed in apparent ‘insider attack’ Two stabbed at West Palm Beach bar in unprovoked attack Tropical Storm Gordon forms in upper Florida Keys About 10 people shot after gunfire at San Bernardino, CA apartment complex Social Media Defends ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After He’s Seen Bagging Groceries
Comments