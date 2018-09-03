President Trump shades labor leader on #LaborDay

Monday, President Donald Trump began labor day by criticizing the head of the country’s largest federation of labor unions.

Richard Trumka, the head of the AFL-CIO, represented his union poorly on television this weekend. Some of the things he said were so againt the working men and women of our country, and the success of the U.S. itself, that it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

Trump’s remarks via Twitter come after FL-CIO president Richard Trumka went on Fox News Sunday and spoke against the President’s efforts to create jobs in the U.S.

“Trump has done more to hurt workers than help them,” Trumka said.

The administration has overturned workplace regulations that protect employees and hasn’t come up with an infrastructure program that “could put a lot of us back to work.”

Furthermore, saying that wages are down, and gas prices are up.

Additionally, Trumka criticized the tax cuts Trump signed into law, saying they encourage companies to outsource jobs.

Nonetheless, the President moved on to wish the U.S. a happy Labor Day and to reaffirm that “our country is doing better than ever before.”

Happy Labor Day! Our country is doing better than ever before with unemployment setting record lows. The U.S. has tremendous upside potential as we go about fixing some of the worst Trade Deals ever made by any country in the world. Big progress being made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

