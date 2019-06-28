President Trump Tells Putin “Don’t Meddle in the Election, Please” at G20

President Trump is in Osaka for the G20 summit, where he wagged his finger at Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier today and said, “Don’t meddle in the election, please.”

Trump uttered the words with a smile on is face after reporters started screaming at him to ask Putin not to interfere in the upcoming 2020 Presidential elections. Trump was meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

American intelligence agencies believe Russia tried to influence the 2016 election and that it’s still trying to influence the 2020 election.

Also, Russian President Putin is inviting President Trump to visit Moscow for the May 9th Victory Day commemoration.

A Kremlin spokesman says the invitation came as the two leaders met today on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan, where they discussed arms control, trade and other issues.

The May 9th V-Day event celebrates the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.