President Trump is threatening to send the military to close the southern border.

….In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018

In a series of tweets this morning, the President said the Democratic Party is leading an assault on the nation through what he says is their support of open borders.

He pointed to a caravan of thousands of migrants trying to make their way to the U.S. from Central America warning that many of them are criminals and that their leaders are doing little to stop them.

The President said he’s asking Mexico to stop them and that keeping criminals and drugs from getting into the country is more important to him than the recent trade deal signed with Mexico.

He also said it’s all the Democrats’ fault for weak laws.

The post President Trump Threatens to Shutdown the Southern Border appeared first on 850 WFTL.