President Trump to announce run for second term June 18th in Florida

President Trump wants another four years in the White House.

Trump confirmed via Twitter Friday that he will be announcing his run for a second term as president on June 18th at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

The president also said he will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence.

The next presidential election is scheduled for November,2020.

