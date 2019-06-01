President Trump to announce run for second term June 18th in Florida

President Trump wants another four years in the White House.

Trump confirmed via Twitter Friday that he will be announcing his run for a second term as president on June 18th at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

I will be announcing my Second Term Presidential Run with First Lady Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence on June 18th in Orlando, Florida, at the 20,000 seat Amway Center. Join us for this Historic Rally! Tickets: https://t.co/1krDP2oQvG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2019

The president also said he will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence.

The next presidential election is scheduled for November,2020.