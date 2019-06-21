President Trump to Appear on “Meet the Press” Sunday

President Trump will appear this Sunday on “Meet the Press,” with Chuck Todd his first NBC interview since he sat down with anchor Lester Holt in 2017.

Trump’s sit down with Holt generated a flurry of headlines.

It was in that interview that Trump said he was thinking of the “Russia thing” when he decided to fire James Comey as FBI director.

It will be Trump’s first time on the Sunday morning news show since he became president, CNN reported on Thursday.

His last appearance occurred on August 2015.

The sit-down comes days before NBC will host the first round of Democratic presidential candidate debates in Miami next Wednesday and Thursday.

Trump spent 30 hours with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos in a highly teased interview that aired Sunday evening.

The “Meet the Press” appearance will air one week after ABC News aired a prime time special featuring an interview with Trump.