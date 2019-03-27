President Trump to Bestow Posthumous Medal of Honor Today

President Trump today will present his 8th Medal of Honor – a posthumous award for Army Staff Sgt Travis Atkins, who died in 2007 while saving the lives of 3 his fellow soldiers.

The president will present the medal to Atkins’ family here at the White House.
This will be the first time the President has awarded one to a service member who fought in Iraq.
According to the White House, while Atkins was serving in 2007, he engaged in hand-to hand combat with a suspected insurgent and realized the insurgent was attempting to trigger a suicide vest.

Surviving service members say Atkins saved their lives by using his own body to shield his fellow soldiers from the explosion.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

VIDEO: Naked Woman Crosses I-95 in Central Florida Avenatti: “I am Nervous, Concerned and Scared” about Possible Prison Time Smollett May Still Face Federal Jail Time Gale Force Winds to Blow Through South Florida Ronnie Felder Wins Riviera Beach Mayorial Run Off Robert Kraft Requests Jury Trial in Jupiter Prostitution Case
Comments