President Trump to Hold Fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago this Weekend

President Trump will hold a campaign fundraiser this weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Palm Beach.
Trump will be joined at Mar-a-Lago on March 10th by Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel and RNC National Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts.

This will be the president’s first major campaign fundraiser of 2019.

McDaniel has thrown the RNC’s full support behind President Trump ahead of the election, telling attendees Thursday at the Conservative Political Action Conference that any GOP challenger to Trump would lose “horribly.” “They have the right to jump in and lose,” McDaniel said. “That’s fine. They’ll lose horribly.”

The FAA tweeted that there will be VIP movement Friday.

