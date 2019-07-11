President Trump to Make Announcement About Census Citizenship Question

President Trump is expected to announce today that he’s taking executive action to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

It will be an executive “action” not to be confused with an executive “order” or Presidential memorandum.

Trump tweeted this morning that after today’s social media summit at the White House, he’ll hold a news conference on “the census and citizenship” in the Rose Garden.

The White House will be hosting a very big and very important Social Media Summit today. Would I have become President without Social Media? Yes (probably)! At its conclusion, we will all go to the beautiful Rose Garden for a News Conference on the Census and Citizenship. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 11, 2019

His administration’s efforts to add the question have been blocked in court so far.