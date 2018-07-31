President Trump to speak at rally in Tampa tonight

The sunshine state is preparing for a presidential visit as Trump is expected in Florida in just a couple of hours.

President Donald Trump is holding a rally on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

Before the rally, President Trump will visit Tampa Bay Technical High School for a roundtable discussion on Workforce Development.

The roundtable discussion is scheduled for 5:50 p.m.

Tuesday evening’s rally will be the 36th rally that President Trump has held in Florida and his eighth rally in the Tampa Bay Area since he first began his run for the presidency in 2015.

