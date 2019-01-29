President Trump To Spend Super Bowl Weekend at Mar-a-Lago, SOTU Feb 5th

According to the FAA, President Trump is expected to spend Super Bowl weekend basking in the warm South Florida weather at his vacation home Mar-a-Lago on Palm Beach. He hasn’t visited the Winter White House since Thanksgiving.

The President tweeting this morning saying windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees around the country, calling it the coldest ever recorded. He closed his tweet by questioning what the hell is going on with global warming and said “Please come back fast, we need you!”

In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 29, 2019

Also, President Trump has accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s invitation to deliver his State of the Union speech on Feb. 5, a week later than originally scheduled because of the partial government shutdown.

