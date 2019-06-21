President Trump Tweets About Iran, “10 Minutes Before the Strike I Stopped it”

President Trump is admitting he changed his mind about striking back at Iran.

President Trump is firing off a Tweet about Iran this morning, rather than firing off any weapons after Iran shot down an unmanned, unarmed US drone in international air space.

….proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone. I am in no hurry, our Military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go, by far the best in the world. Sanctions are biting & more added last night. Iran can NEVER have Nuclear Weapons, not against the USA, and not against the WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2019



The New York Times was the first to report that Trump approved taking the action then gave an order to stand down with planes already in the air and ships in firing position. Exactly what prompted the decision is not known but Trump is said to have disregarded the advice of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Security Adviser John Bolton in backing off. The planned predawn attack, were it have been carried out, was meant as a response to the shooting down of a U.S. drone by Iran earlier this week.