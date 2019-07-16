President Trump v. The Squad – ‘If you hate our country, you can leave’

Trump is not walking back on his comments despite severe criticism in the wake of his ongoing feud with Democratic Congresswomen known as “The Squad.”

The squad made up of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn have called for Trump’s impeachment and accused him of being a racist on several occasions.

Trump added fuel to the fire Monday evening in a series of lengthy Tweets condemning the “four progressives” for their “horrible & disgusting actions!”

He later posted a picture on Instagram with a quote which read, “If you hate our country, if you’re not happy here, you can leave.”

Shortly after, members of the squad retaliated by once again calling for his impeachment and renewing statements that the president is racist.

Trump rephrased his initial statement Tuesday telling reporters that the Democratic Congresswoman “can leave or stay but they should love our country.”

He also took to Twitter to reaffirm his remarks and that he is not racist.

…..Congresswomen, who I truly believe, based on their actions, hate our Country. Get a list of the HORRIBLE things they have said. Omar is polling at 8%, Cortez at 21%. Nancy Pelosi tried to push them away, but now they are forever wedded to the Democrat Party. See you in 2020! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2019

Republican House Speaker Mitch McConnell addressed the ongoing feud Tuesday supporting President Trump but acknowledging that all parties need to “tone down their rhetoric.”