Though the exact details are still being worked out this morning, President Trump will visit areas impacted by Florence today.

Florence is responsible for at least 36 deaths.

The White House said last week that a trip would happen only after it is sure that Trump’s travel would not disrupt any rescue or recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, flooding remains a major problem in North Carolina as several rivers in the state are expected to reach major flood stages today or tomorrow.

Thank you to our great Coast Guard for doing such a tremendous job – thousands of lives being saved! https://t.co/Ud8AT1orf8 pic.twitter.com/YEFnGMmwoV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2018

Air Force One will land at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, not far from New Bern.

Ten-foot storm surges swamped parts of New Bern and other areas of eastern North Carolina, as well as South Carolina.

90 mph winds damaged homes and knocked down trees and power lines.

More than 300-thousand homes and businesses across the state still had no power yesterday.

The post President Trump Visits Hard Hit Carolina’s Today appeared first on 850 WFTL.