President Trump’s Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame May be Removed

The City of West Hollywood has unanimously voted to push for President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to be removed.

The vote took place on the same day a second vandal was scheduled to appear in court to face charges for destroying the star.

Mayor John Duran told CNN that the vote was symbolic and was not because of the President’s party affiliation, but because of what he stands for.

“The West Hollywood City Council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican. Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, Muslims, people with disabilities or women — the honor no longer exists,” he told CNN.

Mayor Duran also said that this is the first time the council has ever asked for a star to be removed:

“Never have we intruded into our neighboring city’s business like this. But the circumstances compelled us to make an exception to the rule.”

Though the city has voted against having the star on the Walk of Fame, they do not have any jurisdiction over the walk and therefore can only make the suggestion.

It is now up to The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to decide whether or not they will side with the city and remove it for good.

As of now, the Chamber says Trump’s star is safe.

“Once we receive a communication from the City of West Hollywood, it will be referred to our Executive Committee for consideration at their next meeting. As of now, there are no plans to remove any stars from the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” President Leron Gubler said.

“The West Hollywood City Council does not have jurisdiction over the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

According to WSVN, in order to get a star on the walk of fame, the person or their representatives have to pay $30,000 for its creation and installation. The Chamber has to then approve of the nomination.

