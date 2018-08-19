Priest Pays Back $236,000 he Stole from Pompano Beach Church

On Sunday, the Archdiocese of Miami Pompano Beach announced that a priest accused of stealing $236,469 in parish funds has resigned from his post at St. Coleman Catholic Church.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski wrote a letter to parishioners, which was posted on the Archdiocese website.  Archdiocese investigated the priest and the Archdiocese had reported the incident to the State Attorney’s Office.  Pawelec met with the archbishop at an Aug. 15 meeting and agreed to resign and pay back the money he stole.

The post Priest Pays Back $236,000 he Stole from Pompano Beach Church appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Shooting at Football Game in Wellington is not a ‘school’ Shooting School Removes “Sexist” Quote Following Social Media Controversy Graham, Others Make South Florida Stops American Catholics Come to Grips with Scandal; Petition Asks All Bishops to Resign Graham Makes South Florida Stops, Touts Public Education Twitter CEO and Trump Feud Over Political Tweets, Site Rules
Comments