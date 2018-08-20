Priest Steals $200 Grand from Pompano Church

Not a lot of “faith” the the Catholic Church these days following a scandalous grand jury report on predator priests and not a pilfering priest in Pompano Beach.

A Catholic priest is accused of stealing more than 200-thousand dollars from his parish in Pompano Beach.

The Archdiocese of Miami announced yesterday that Father Henryk Pawelec has resigned and paid back the money taken from St. Coleman’s Catholic Church.

He could face charges as the archdiocese has reported the theft to the state attorney’s office. Pawelec has been replaced by the parish administrator, Father Michael Garcia.

This scandal comes on the heels of a two year grand jury investigation in Pennsylvania that found more than 300 predator priests had sexually abused nearly one thousand children according to the report.

Pope Francis issued a letter this morning to the global Catholic community in response to last week’s Pennsylvania grand jury report alleging that more than 300 Catholic priests sexually abused at least a thousand victims decades ago.

In the letter the Pope acknowledges what he calls the “abuse of power and abuse of conscience perpetrated by a significant number of clerics and consecrated persons.”

Another section of the letter reads, “Looking back to the past, no effort to beg pardon and to seek to repair the harm done will ever be sufficient.”

The pope made clear that “Looking ahead to the future, no effort must be spared to create a culture able to prevent such situations from happening, but also to prevent the possibility of their being covered up and perpetuated.”

