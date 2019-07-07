Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Baby Christened in Private Ceremony

On Saturday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gathered with close family and friends for the christening of their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, at Windsor Castle’s private chapel.

The intimate ceremony was attended by 25 people, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland and the baby’s Godparents. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose not to reveal who the Godparents are. Queen Elizabeth wasn’t able to attend the ceremony as she had a prior engagement and duty always comes first for the British Monarch.

The official Instagram page for the royal family posted, “Today, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie was christened at Private Chapel at Windsor Castle.”