Prince Philip reportedly spotted driving again after crash

Saturday, just two days after his car crash 97-year-old Prince Philip was reportedly spotted behind the wheel of a Land Rover.

Photos published by The Daily Mail show Philip, who was uninjured in the crash on Thursday, driving around on a public road.

The outlet reports that the Duke of Edinburgh did not have his seatbelt fastened.

Thursday, the Buckingham Palace confirmed Thursday that Philip was involved in a two-vehicle crash, and was determined to be uninjured after local police attended the scene.

