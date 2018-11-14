Princes Charles Goes Nuts For Squirrels

Princes Charles is a huge fan of the red squirrels that live around his Birkhall estate in Scotland.

So much so, he lets them into the house to run around and eat nuts from the pockets of jackets he leaves out for them.

He’s even given them names. Prince William revealed these details in an interview with the British magazine County Life.

Prince Charles guest-edited the latest issue to mark his 70th birthday, which happens to be today.

Charles says he’s dedicated to helping save the squirrel, a species that’s seen its numbers drop precipitously over the past several decades.

It’s that love of nature that William says he hopes to instill in his own children.