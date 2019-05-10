Principal of Stoneman Douglas High School announces plans to step down

The Principal of Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school were 17 students and staff members were gun down on February 14th of 2018 by a former student has announced plans to step down as principal.

Ty Thompson announced Friday that he has decided to step down at the end of this coming school year.

“Advisors and fellow colleagues always said take care of yourself.” said Thompson. “If at any point you feel like it is affecting your family or your health you need to make a change.”

“That time has come. I wanted to stay and see this through but I just can’t continue at this pace,” Thompson wrote.

Thompson initially relinquished his duties as principal on March 21st when he was implicated in the ongoing investigation into the shooting by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. He still, however, remained on campus and participated in student activities.

While the investigation has not yet concluded, Thompson made the announcement of his decision in a meeting with teachers and in a recorded message to parents.

Thompson promised parents, students, and teachers that just because he will no longer be the principal, it does not mean that he won’t be around:

“This is not goodbye, you will still see me around. While I will no longer be the leader at MSD, I will continue to support the Eagle Nation, as I will always be positive, passionate, and forever proud to be an Eagle,” he finished.