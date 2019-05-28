Private group building Trump’s wall after Judge blocks government funding

A private group claims it’s building a wall along the Southern U.S. border.

The group called We Build the Wall is claiming to have begun construction of a wall on private land.

They’ve raised about 20-million dollars on a crowdfunding website after asking for donations after a federal judge blocked President Trump from using Defense Department funds for his proposed wall.

A half-mile stretch is said to be nearly finished on private land in New Mexico which cost an estimated seven-million dollars.

The group was founded by triple amputee Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage who is reportedly a Florida native.

This story is developing.