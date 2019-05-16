Pro-life legislation sweeping the Nation

Lawmakers crafting anti-abortion legislation across the country seem to be using language to formally challenge Roe v. Wade.

Alabama has become the most recent state in the U.S. to pass anti-abortion legislation joining Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, North Dakota, and Georgia.

On Wednesday, Republican Governor Kay Ivey signed a strict abortion law in Alabama that makes nearly all abortions illegal except in cases where the mother’s life is in danger.

The state Senate passed the bill Tuesday evening and rejected an amendment that would’ve given exceptions for rape and incest.

Meanwhile, the fight over Ohio’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’ is going to court.

The American Civil Liberties Union and pro-choice groups filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday to block the bill that bans abortions after the first fetal heartbeat is detected.

Furthermore, a bill is progressing in Missouri that would ban abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy.

The legislation passed Thursday morning in the Republican-led Senate, but still needs another vote in the House before it can be sent to Republican Governor Mike Parson’s desk.

All the states are expected to face legal challenges with pro-life supporters hoping it will lead to a re-evaluation by the United States Supreme Court of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

