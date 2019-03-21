Proposed Legislation Would Allow Undocumented Immigrants To a Get Florida Driver’s License

Two bills are being considered by lawmakers that would allow undocumented immigrants living in Florida to get a legal state driver’s license.

If passed, the legislation would let people living in the state illegally use foreign passports or international birth certificates to get a license.
Currently in Florida a person must prove their are a U.S. citizen or show a resident alien green card to get a driver’s license.
Voters need to present a driver’s license to cast a ballot in Florida.
The bill has not yet been heard by any committees in the Florida House or Senate.

