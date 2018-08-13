Prosecutors File Manslaughter Charges In Stand Your Ground Case

Prosecutors are charging the man at the center of the Clearwater, Florida Stand Your Ground case with manslaughter

The Pinellas County State Attorney’s Office filed manslaughter charges today against Michael Drejka.

He was booked into the Pinellas County jail and bail was set at $100-thousand.

Drejka shot and killed Markeis McGlockton last month in a dispute over a handicapped parking space.

The 47-year-old initially avoided arrest after Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said he was protected by the controversial Stand Your Ground self-defense law.

The sheriff then stated he would leave the decision whether or not to file charges up to the district attorney.

