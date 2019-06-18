Prosecutors ID man accused of paying for attempted hit on David Ortiz

Prosecutors identified the man accused of paying for the attempted murder of retired baseball star David Ortiz as Alberto Miguel Rodriguez Mota.

Rodriguez Mota reportedly distributed a payment of $7,800 to a middleman who then orchestrated the shooting of Ortiz, according to court documents.

Rodriguez Mota met with another suspect, Gabriel Alexander Perez Vizcaíno, to discuss a plan one week before Ortiz was shot, according to the indictment.

Perez Vizcaíno who is the alleged middleman for Rodriguez Mota then met with another suspect accused of organizing, Jose Eduardo Ciprián at a Dominican prison.

On the day of the shooting Ciprián is believed to have texted a photo of Ortiz from his prison cell phone to Perez Vizcaíno, who is also known as “El Hueso” or “The Bone,” according to the court documents.

Vizcaíno then met with a “criminal group” at a gas station to show them the photo of the person they were to “liquidate,” according to the indictment.

On Monday, Perez Vizcaíno was given a year of pre-trial detention at a court hearing, says Jose Hoopelman, the lawyer for David Ortiz.

It is unclear at this time why Rodriguez Mota would have paid nearly $8,000 to kill Ortiz or if he was acting on someone else’s behalf.

Rodriguez Mota faces attempted murder charges in the case and is currently at large.

