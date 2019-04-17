Prosecutors plan to release explicit Robert Kraft day spa video

Palm Beach County Prosecutors plan to release surveillance video that police claim shows New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft soliciting prostitution at a Jupiter day spa.

In a court document filed Wednesday, assistant state attorney Leigh Lassiter Miller said that her office intends to release the video, citing the state’s public records law.

Miller added that it is the practice of the state attorneys office “to pixelate or blur depictions of obscene or pornographic images before releasing such records to the public, absent a court order.”

Kraft has plead not guilty to charges of soliciting prostitution and is requesting a jury trial.

Jupiter police said Kraft visited Orchids of Asia Day Spa on Jan. 19 and 20. Both times, video surveillance captured a woman performing a sex act on Kraft and showed him paying in cash, according to police.

Kraft and his attorneys filed a motion asking a judge to block the release of that surveillance video.

As of now, the judge has yet to determine if the public will have access to this footage.

