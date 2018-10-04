Protestors march in ‘cancel Kavanaugh’ rally

Thursday, thousands of protestors including survivors of sexual assault gathered outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh currently works, to appeal to the Senate in the wake of Friday’s confirmation vote.

Demonstrators from all over the country gathered at the capitol and other locations in Washington D.C. following the release of the FBI report of the investigation into the SCOTUS nominee.

Last Friday, President Trump ordered the investigation following an 11-10 vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

Last Thursday, Christine Blakey-Ford appeared before the Senate Justiciary Committee and gave sworn testimony about her alleged sexual assault by Brett Kavanaugh.

Blasey-Ford alleges Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her at a high school party about 36-years ago.

The controversy has created a divide with Democrats saying they will not vote to confirm the SCOTUS nominee and most GOP members assuring they will vote to confirm him.

The White House said Thursday that the additional interviews from the FBI shows no corroboration of Ford’s allegations against the embattled Supreme Court nominee.

The vote is expected to take place Friday.

