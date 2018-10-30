PSL police search for road-rage suspect who shot 3-year-old in the head

The suspect who shot a 3-year-old girl in the head Sunday during a road rage incident is still at large, according to police.

Port St. Lucie police are looking for the driver of a newer model four-door sedan, “that may be a BMW.”

The car may have minor damage to the passenger side, said police.

According to police, the incident began between two cars on SE Florest Drive and SE Prima Vista Boulevard.

The two cars were reportedly going south on SE Floresta Drive and turned onto SE Baywood Avenue when gunshots were fired.

Police say the young girl who was a passenger in one of the cars is recovering from surgery after being rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center in critical condition.

“Call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477 if you have any information. You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.”

