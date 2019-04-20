PSL police searching for missing, endangered teenage girl

Port St. Lucie police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl.

Mikaela Sue Meyer was last seen at her home Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., according to police.

She is about 5’6,” and weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.

“If you see or know the whereabouts of Mikaela Meyer please contact PSLPD at (772) 871-5001, Detective Kristen Meyer (772) 807-4400, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477).”