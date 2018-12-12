PSL toddler taken off life support after drowning

A young boy who was pulled from a Port St. Lucie swimming pool over the weekend has died.

Police say 23-month-old Lukas Gluck is dead after being taken off life support at the hospital.

The boy was found floating face down in a backyard pool at his grandparents’ house on Saturday, according to police.

The child was on the couch while his father and other family members were in different rooms of the home.

The father told police that he noticed his son was not in the house after 30 minutes.

Investigators believe the boy crawled through a doggie door to get to the pool.

Police are not pursuing charges in this case.

 

Comments