Major deal alert!

Beginning on Thursday, whole subs at Publix are on sale for $5.99 until June 19.

Publix subs typically cost $8.99.

The Pub-sub has been named the Number 1 sandwich in America by Thrillist has always been Florida’s “unofficial state sandwich,” according to website.

Additionally, there is a series of Facebook fan pages dedicated to Pub subs of all varieties, including turkey, Cuban, chicken tender and more!