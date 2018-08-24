A freight train slammed into a Publix delivery truck that was stopped on the tracks and couldn’t get out of the way Friday morning in Deerfield Beach.

The crash occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on the railroad tracks on Hillsboro Boulevard sending contents of the truck all over the road.

Nobody was injured, and the roadway is still closed for the cleanup.

A view from Sky 10 showed cartons of milk and tea on the ground.

Authorities expect Hillsboro Boulevard to be closed in the area for several hours while they clean up the debris.

The post Publix Truck Hit by Freight Train in Deerfield Beach appeared first on 850 WFTL.