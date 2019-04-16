Pulitzer Prize Board Honors South Florida Journalists

Congratulations to the South Florida Sun Sentinel for receiving the highest honor in journalism.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel won the prize for public service, considered the most prestigious of the Pulitzers.

The Pulitzer Prize board awarded the prize for Public Service to the South Florida Sentinel for its reporting on the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The staff of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette received the breaking news award for coverage of the massacre at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue. A special citation was awarded to the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland to honor their, “courageous response to the largest killing of journalists in U.S. history in their newsroom on June 28, 2018, and for demonstrating unflagging commitment to covering the news and serving their community at a time of unspeakable grief.”