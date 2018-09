If you are a huge fan of anything and everything pumpkin then get ready for this list of things you can get your hands on this season! Some of these things may ‘wow’ you!

Some things you can find in the stores that are pumpkin include:

Pumpkin spice deodorant, salmon, salsa, and pumpkin chicken sausage… not impressed yet? What about, pumpkin spice peeps, beard oil, face masks and even dog teeth cleaning Greenies!

What is something you would love to see in pumpkin spice flavor?