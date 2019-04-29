Put It Down: Texting While Driving Outlawed in Florida

The Florida House of Representatives voted 108-7 Monday to make texting while driving a primary offense in the state of Florida, punishable by up to $60 for initial offenses plus court costs.

The bill also makes school zones and road work areas ‘hands free zones’ where motorists must use speaker or Bluetooth if making a call.

Governor DeSantis is expected to sign the measure.

“Distracted driving has become an epidemic and I thank my colleagues in both the Senate and House for passing this much needed common-sense legislation,” Rep. Jackie Toledo of Tampa said on the house floor.

Under current law a driver may only be cited for texting and driving if another offense, such as speeding or reckless driving were committed.

The new law will allow law enforcement to effect a traffic stop if a driver is seen texting behind the wheel

A first offense will cost a violator $30, followed by $60 for the second offense plus court costs.

The new law will go into effect on July 1, however only warnings will be issued to offending motorists until Jan. 1 of 2020.

