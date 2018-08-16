Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, died Thursday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Aretha passed away at home in Detroit where she was under hospice care.

She’d been battling cancer for many months and had withered away to 86 pounds.

The Grammy winning singer’s music spanned several genres, including gospel, jazz, soul, pop and R&B.

She was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to her manager.

Her string of chart-topping hits began with her Atlantic Records deal in 1967. Franklin was known for having one of the greatest voices in music history, and for hits like “Respect,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” …

Aretha’s achievements in the late ’60s were remarkable for any artist, but especially so for a black woman in the midst of the Civil Rights movement.

She held the record for the most entries on the Hot 100 list of any female artist for nearly 40 years, only to be dethroned in 2017 by Nicki Minaj.

She won 18 Grammys and was the first woman ever inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Franklin sold 75 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1994.

Her popularity had started to wane in the late 1970s when a cameo role in the film “The Blues Brothers” with John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd gave her exposure to an entire new generation of R&B fans.

Not long afterward, she signed to Arista Records.

That collaboration produced “Jump To It” in 1982 and earned her another Grammy nomination.

It was followed three years later with “Freeway of Love.”

Her association with Arista continued until 2003 when she founded her own record company, Aretha Records.

The Queen of Soul was 76. She is survived by her 4 sons.

