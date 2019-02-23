R. Kelly bond hearing scheduled at 1:30 p.m. ET R&B singer R. Kelly was officially charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse involving minors between the ages of 13 and 16-year-old on Friday. He is expected to appear in a Chicago courtroom at 1:30 p.m. ET for his bond hearing. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Charges dropped in ‘world’s tallest’ water-slide death where boy was decapitated REPORT: House Democrats took $60,000 trip for Beyoncé concert FL teen wins powerlifting silver medal in Special Olympics 7-year-old sells hot chocolate to raise money for Trump’s wall #TimesUp CEO exits after sexual misconduct allegations against her son R.Kelly Charged with 10 Counts of Sexual Abuse Involving Minors