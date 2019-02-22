R.Kelly Charged with 10 Counts of Sexual Abuse Involving Minors

R&b singer R. Kelly has officially been charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse involving minors between the ages of 13 and 16-year-old.

The ruling came down Friday after rumors of the singer’s scandalous lifestyle plagued the majority of his career.

In 2008, he was faced child pornography charges after a video surfaced allegedly showing him engaging in sexual acts with a minor, however, he was acquitted of all charges after the prosecution could not prove it was him in the video and the minor in the video refused to take the stand or testify.

R. Kelly was able to continue his career unphased by the allegations until the release of BBC’s documentary “Surviving R.Kelly.” The documentary included allegations of sexual abuse and holding some of the girls, as young as 13-year-old against their will.

As a result, the singer was first dropped by his record label in January and now is facing charges of 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving multiple victims.