R. Kelly Dropped by Record Label

Sony Music and R. Kelly have officially decided to part ways. The news comes amid the release of a documentary titled Surviving R. Kelly were several women came forward to share their allegations of sexual assault against the singer that occurred when they were underage.

The documentary alleges to highlight the cruel treatment these women experienced while living with R. Kelly and R. Kelly’s predatory behavior in general, allegations the singer denies.

While the allegations against the singer have been around for quite some time and the singer at some point even stood trial for one or more of them, the documentary seems to have brought new light to what was said to have occurred between R. Kelly and the women.

With pressure from former fans, radio stations began taking R. Kelly’s music off of the air, as other artists who collaborated with the R&B singer in some way, have begun separating themselves from him and his businesses.

Sony also announced before the split that they would not be releasing any of R. Kelly’s new music during this time. They then finally pulled the plug on the singer this week after enduring weeks of protest outside their LA and New York offices.

Sony represented R. Kelly under its subsidiary label RCA since 2012.