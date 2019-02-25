R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilt to Sex Abuse Charges

R&B singer R. Kelly is entering a plea of not guilty to sex abuse charges in Cook County Court in Chicago as he tries to scrape up bond money.
The music star appeared before the judge this morning wearing an orange jumpsuit.
Kelly has yet to post his $100-thousand bail. His lawyer says he needs to sort out his finances.
Meanwhile, attorney Michael Avenatti says he will introduce a second video showing the entertainer taking part in sexual assault of a minor to prosecutors.

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who is representing an alleged victim of R. Kelly, speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after the R&B star’s first court appearance, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Chicago. Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. has set Kelly’s bond at $1 million saying that the amount equals $250,000 for each of the four people he’s charged with sexually abusing. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

The 52 year old three time Grammy winner faces 70 years in prison if convicted on all ten counts.
Attorneys for the victims say in two cases they have DNA evidence.

