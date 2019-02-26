R. Kelly Released From Jail After Posting Bond

R. Kelly has been released from jail after posting 10% of his $ 1 million bail Monday. The singer was arrested and spent a week behind bars.

R. Kelly walked out of the jail in an all black outfit and a blue coat and was met by hundreds of photographers and protesters. He has since entered a not guilty to plea to all 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse despite processors believing they have evidence on the contrary and attorney Michael Avenatti releasing another sex tape that reportedly features the singer and the 14-year-old from the first tape.

While the details of this case are pending, R.Kelly may be headed back to jail in just two weeks in another case where he reportedly owes his ex-wife Drea Kelly about $160k in back child support. If the singer does not pay up by March 6th, he will be headed right back to jail according to TMZ.