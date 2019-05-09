R. Kelly’s Lawyer Says He’s Illiterate

Lawyers for R. Kelly say the R&B singer didn’t respond to a lawsuit against him because he couldn’t read the documents.

The Chicago Sun-Times says Cook County Judge Moira Johnson reinstated the civil lawsuit against Kelly on Wednesday after his attorneys said the singer was illiterate.

The lawsuit was filed by one of Kelly’s alleged victims in his criminal sexual abuse case.

Lawsuit against R. Kelly allowed to proceed after lawyers argue he can't read https://t.co/qIxy1ZqP9R pic.twitter.com/ACiAvD7KtS — The Hill (@thehill) May 8, 2019

The victim alleges she began a sexual relationship with Kelly when she was 16. Kelly has denied the allegations.